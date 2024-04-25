Utah Republicans to select nominee for Mitt Romney’s open US Senate seat

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Republican Party is set to select a nominee in the race to replace Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate at its annual convention. Observers are closely watching whether the eventual replacement for Romney ends up being a moderate Republican or someone who leans farther right. The winner at Saturday’s convention may get a bump in the race. But Republican voters will ultimately decide the party’s pick since candidates who lose can still gather signatures and face off again in the June 25 primary. The crowded field includes a congressman, a former state legislative leader and the lawyer son of a former senator.

