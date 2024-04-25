Unveiling Futures: HISD’s 12th When I Grow Up Expo and Job Fair Bridges Dreams to Reality in Houston!

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The 12th Annual When I Grow Up Expo offers a unique opportunity for the future architects of society. The Houston Independent School District (HISD) is once again igniting the spark of career curiosity among young minds. On Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center transforms into a hub of career exploration and inspiration.

Families and students from elementary to high school are invited to this cost-free event, a career odyssey showcasing over 100 exhibitors from the heartbeat of Houston’s local industry. Discover the diverse career pathways that Houston’s economy thrives on, from the traditional to the unconventional. Engage with hands-on demonstrations, educational workshops, and witness the synergy of student competitions. It’s not just about the future – with job fairs for those aged 16 to 21, it’s also about the present.

HISD’s Career Readiness department is dedicated to preparing students not only for the jobs of today but also for the unforeseen opportunities of tomorrow. Indulge in the variety of food trucks, enjoy student performances, and don’t forget to experience the Career Ready Wagon, which rolls in packed with resources for the career adventurers.

Let your aspirations take flight at 4400 West 18th Street in the heart of Houston, where the future is not just a concept, but a hands-on experience. Whether you’re a student poised for the workforce, or a guardian nurturing a dream, the When I Grow Up Expo is where aspirations and reality converge. Prepare to be enthralled, educated, and empowered at this not-to-be-missed event. For more information, HISD opens its doors and its heart to a brighter future, and you’re invited to be a part of this visionary journey.

