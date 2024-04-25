Ukraine is putting pressure on fighting-age men outside the country as it tries to replenish forces

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is scrambling to get much-needed new supplies of weapons and ammunition from a huge U.S. aid package to its eastern front line. Russia is pressing forward with efforts to take ground for Kyiv’s outnumbered and outgunned troops. Ukraine is also seeking to reverse the drain from the country of potential soldiers. It has announced that men of conscription age will no longer be able to renew their passports from outside the country. Millions of Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Poland’s defense minister said Warsaw was ready to help “in ensuring that those who are subject to compulsory military service go to Ukraine,” though he did not specify how.

By JILL LAWLESS and ILLIA NOVIKOV Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.