Two men accused of cheating, winning thousands of dollars at roulette inside of Pittsburgh casino

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people are now facing several charges after winning thousands of dollars during fraudulent roulette games at Rivers Casino.

According to the criminal complaint provided to KDKA, Joe Jeng Chiou Lin and Chen Huan Lin on three separate occasions – February 22, February 23, and March 8 – placed bets after the outcome of the game had already been determined.

Normally, Rivers Casino table games dealers must spin the ball in the opposite direction of the wheel and once that happens, the dealer is to tell the gamers to place their final bets, and no one can place bets before the ball lands on a number on the wheel.

Should there be an incorrect spin, the Interblock Roulette does not register the spin, which would allow players to place bets.

From there, the dealer is required to notify a supervisor and the supervisor then responds to the spin by going to surveillance and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to let them know a review should be conducted.

Once the video surveillance review was conducted it found that on these occasions, the dealer spun the ball incorrectly by spinning it in the same direction as the wheel and bets were not cut off.

It was then Joe Lin and Chen Lin continued to place bets on the winning numbers, allowing them to walk away with thousands of dollars in winnings.

In total, across the three incidents, Joe Lin and Chen Lin won $14,328.

Both are now facing charges of receiving stolen property, winning by trick or manipulation, and unlawful taking with intent to defraud.

This comes a month after two Rivers Casino employees were accused of rigging video roulette games.

