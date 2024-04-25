Tracy wrong-way driver caught on video with 18-month-old in vehicle

By Madisen Keavy

TRACY, California (KOVR) — A 29-year-old man was arrested after authorities said he was driving the wrong way on a Tracy freeway while drunk and with an 18-month-old in the back seat.

The driver was caught on video traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 580 on the evening of April 20.

The California Highway Patrol Tracy said the man was under the influence of alcohol and showed signs of impairment.

Multiple 911 callers reported seeing a Mercedes going the wrong way while speeding down the freeway. The video, shared by the CHP and taken by a witness, shows the driver dodging multiple cars in a short period of time before he’s stopped by a CHP traffic break.

A CHP officer turned on the emergency lights and the driver stopped in the center median.

The 18-month-old was taken to the CHP Tracy office and reunited with his mother. The driver was arrested and will face multiple felony charges, including child endangerment.

There were no injuries related to the incident.

CHP advises drivers who witness a wrong-way vehicle to call 911 and to stay on the phone with dispatch to provide real-time updates of the situation.

