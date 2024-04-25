Seattle Kraken move games to over-the-air broadcaster with streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken will move their games to an over-the-air broadcaster and have a streaming partnership with Amazon’s Prime Video beginning with the 2024-25 season. The Kraken will be the first NHL team to have a streaming deal with Prime Video for all non-nationally televised games and will be available to Amazon Prime members in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has a minority stake in the ownership group of the Kraken. Seattle will partner with TENGA for the over-the-air component, with most of the broadcasts airing on KONG-TV in Seattle. Some games will be on KING, the NBC affiliate in Seattle, with games also on TENGA-owned stations in Portland, Oregon, and Spokane, Washington.

