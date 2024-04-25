Satellite photos show new port construction in Gaza Strip for US-led aid operation

JERUSALEM (AP) — A new port is being built in the Gaza Strip ahead of a U.S. military-led operation to bring more desperately needed food and other aid into the besieged enclave as Israel’s war on Hamas grinds on. That’s according to satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press on Thursday. The port sits just southwest of Gaza City, which once was the Gaza Strip’s most-populous area before the Israeli ground offensive rolled through, pushing over 1 million people south toward Rafah on the Egyptian border. Its construction comes as Israel has faced widespread international criticism over the slow trickle of aid into the area, where the United Nations says a quarter of population sits on the brink of starvation.

By JULIA FRANKEL and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

