Planned Parenthood announces $10 million voter campaign in North Carolina for 2024 election
By MAKIYA SEMINERA
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Planned Parenthood affiliated groups have announced a $10 million voter engagement campaign in North Carolina for the 2024 election. Organizers said in a Thursday news conference that the money will go toward things like canvassing, mailers and digital ads. The funding comes as abortion-rights advocates seek to end a Republican supermajority at the General Assembly that approved new restrictions last year and to prevent the election of anti-abortion gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson. Planned Parenthood Votes spokesperson Emily Thompson says the amount marks the largest campaign investment ever made by Planned Parenthood entities in North Carolina.