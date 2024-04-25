NFL draft attendees down for 3rd straight year. J.J. McCarthy among those who didn’t go to Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — There’s no place Drake Maye would rather be. When the NFL invited the former North Carolina quarterback to attend the draft in Detroit, he quickly said yes. Maye says it’s a dream come true to walk across the stage. Not everyone feels the same way. Only 13 players chose to celebrate their big night in the Motor City, representing a decline in NFL draft attendees for the third straight year. Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was among the first-round prospects who chose to stay away Thursday night.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.