Mexico’s chief detective apologizes for saying his country is the ‘champion’ of fentanyl production

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The head of Mexico’s detective service has apologized for saying his country is “the champion” of fentanyl and meth production. The comments Tuesday appeared to contradict past statements by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has denied any fentanyl is produced in Mexico. The office of Felipe de Jesus Gallo, the head of Mexico’s Criminal Investigation Agency, said in a statement Thursday that “he used an inadequate word,” but didn’t specify whether the bad word was “champion.” The comments drew López Obrador’s ire Thursday. The president has long claimed that Mexican cartels only press it into pills or add finishing touches.

