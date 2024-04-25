Meet the members of a transitional council tasked with choosing new leaders for beleaguered Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A transitional council tasked with bringing political stability to Haiti has been installed in the capital of Haiti, a nation marred by gang violence and soaring hunger and poverty. The freshly sworn-in council will appoint a new prime minister and Cabinet, and create a road map to eventually hold long-awaited general elections. Its mandate expires Feb. 7, 2026, when a new president would be sworn in. The council is made up of eight men and one woman. Seven members have voting powers.

