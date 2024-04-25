Lawyer says Iran rapper famous for songs after 2022 killing of Mahsa Amini sentenced to death

JERUSALEM (AP) — A rapper in Iran who came to fame over his lyrics about the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini and criticizing the Islamic Republic has been reportedly sentenced to death. That’s according to his lawyer and rights activists Thursday. Confusion surrounds the death sentence purportedly issued against 33-year-old metal shop worker Toomaj Salehi, as even Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency and its judiciary did not formally confirm it. But the order quickly drew international criticism from the United States and United Nations experts, who pointed to it as a sign of Tehran’s continuing crackdown against all dissent following years of mass protests in the country.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.