Judge reject’s Trump’s bid for a new trial in $83.3 million E. Jean Carroll defamation case

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York has rejected Donald Trump’s request for a new trial after a jury awarded $83.3 million in damages to a longtime magazine columnist who sued the former president for defamation. The judge rejected the former president’s claims that the compensatory and punitive damages awarded to writer E. Jean Carroll in January were excessive. Carroll’s attorney said she was pleased but not surprised by Thursday’s decision. A spokesperson for Trump attorney Alina Habba said she was confident that the decision would be overturned on appeal. Carroll says Trump assaulted her in 1996 in a department store dressing room. He has denied the accusation.

