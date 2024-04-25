High schooler accused of killing fellow student on campus in Arlington, Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old has been arrested on a murder warrant after fatally shooting a schoolmate on the campus of an Arlington, Texas, high school. Arlington Police Chief Al Jones says the shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday outside portable buildings on the campus of Bowie High School. The suspect was arrested a short time later near the campus. The dead student has been identified as 18-year-old Etavian Barnes. Jones said the two students apparently knew each other, but a motive was still being sought. Arlington schools Superintendent Matt Smith said classes at Bowie High School are canceled for Thursday.

