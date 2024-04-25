Frustrated with Brazil’s Lula, Indigenous peoples march to demand land recognition

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of Indigenous people, frustrated with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, are marching in Brazil’s capital to demand official recognition of lands they live on. Previously president between 2003 and 2010, Lula began a third term in January of last year. Since then, his administration has created 10 Indigenous territories, which Indigenous leaders say is way too little. According to the non-profit Socio-Environmental Institute, at least 251 territories have pending claims for recognition before the federal government.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.