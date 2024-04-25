French president will outline his vision for Europe as an assertive global power amid war in Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to outline his vision for Europe to become a more assertive global power at the backdrop of war in Ukraine and other security and economic challenges in a speech on Thursday, ahead of pivotal European Parliament elections in June. Macron is expected to focus on strategic and geopolitical issues in Europe, including defense, the economy, the environment and safeguarding democracy, his advisers say. Russia’s war in Ukraine, now in its third year, is expected to be the focus of his address, they added. The president is also expected to rally support for his Renaissance party after losing his majority in France’s National Assembly in 2022.

