Four decades in, the Pet Shop Boys know the secret to staying cool

LONDON (AP) — Forty years and 50 million record sales after the Pet Shop Boys rose to fame with “West End Girls,” the iconic British duo is releasing a new album. “Nonetheless” is their 15th studio album. It arrives Friday. Written during the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdowns in the U.K., the record still retains Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe’s upbeat sensibilities. They told The Associated Press that the time period was surprisingly productive and free of pressure other than trying not to catch the virus. Their key to staying relevant? Not trying too hard to be cool.

