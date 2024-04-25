Flooding in Tanzania has killed 155 people as heavy rains continue in Eastern Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s prime minister says flooding caused by weeks of heavy rain has killed 155 people and affected more than 200,000 others. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa told parliament on Thursday that the El Niño climate pattern has worsened the ongoing rainy season, causing the flooding and destroying roads, bridges and railways. Flooded schools have been closed and emergency services have rescued people marooned by the flood waters. The East African region is experiencing heavy rains, with flooding also reported in neighboring Burundi and Kenya. In Kenya, 35 people were reported dead as of Monday, and the number is expected to increase as flooding continues across the country.

