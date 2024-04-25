Federal judge temporarily blocks confusing Montana voter registration law

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Montana law that appeared to require people to cancel previous voter registrations before signing up to vote, or risk facing felony charges. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris said Wednesday that he agreed with the plaintiffs that the law was vague and overbroad and could cause people to not register to vote for fear of being charged with a crime. The lawmaker who sponsored the bill says it was supposed to clarify that people can’t double vote. That’s already illegal under federal and state law. An attorney for the plaintiffs says the law didn’t create a clear process for people to cancel their previous voter registrations.

