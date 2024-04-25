Downtown Colorado Springs restaurant back open after car crashed into the building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -A popular restaurant in Downtown Colorado Springs is again opening its doors—the Skirted Heifer shutdown nearly three months ago after a car crashed through their building.

On Thursday the owner of Skirted Heifer, Kevin Mcgarry said he is grateful to reopen.

"It gives me chills, honestly. It's it still gives me just tingles, everything about it. It's been a very humbling and rewarding process," said Mcgarry.

On February 11 a driver slammed into the North Tejon street restaurant at two in the morning, leaving a majority of the items inside in pieces. But, on Thursday, Mcgarry is focusing on the positives.

"In fact, it's been like opening up a brand new restaurant. Oh, my lord, you know, dealing with the structural damage. So go from a demo mode to how do I seriously fix this mode to how do I make it look good? And then even better than it was before," said Mcgarry.

When you walk into the new and improved skirted heifer you'll notice the new garage door, which allows people to have a great outdoor view, a new handrail, ceiling fans, and menu boards.

"Everything just looks good. So the concept, I really tried keeping the scene because it's what we're known for," said Mcgarry.

He said he couldn't have done it without the community donating over 15,000 dollars through online fundraising.

"That was the reason why my employees were able to even get paid. And so I was able to secure a loan in order to keep paying my employees throughout the whole process because I didn't want them to be the ones that had to suffer because of one man's actions.".

The official grand reopening of Skirted Heifer will be on Friday, April 26 at 11 a.m.