Donna Kelce shares that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift double dated with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid

(CNN) — Mama Kelce is loving Taylor Swift’s new album.

Donna Kelce, mother to Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce as well as Jason Kelce, was a part of QVC’s Age of Possibility summit held in Las Vegas, Nevada this week.

During a pre-show livestream shared on YouTube, Kelce was asked about her reaction to Swift’s new album “The Tortured Poets Department,” which fans believe has more than a few references to Swift’s current romance.

“Didn’t stay up till midnight [Swift dropped the new album last week at that time], but I did listen to it,” Donna Kelce said. “I think it’s some of her best work. I really do.”

Mama Kelce went on to say that Swift is, “very respectful,” “very generous.”

“I really realy like her,” she said of Swift. “She’s very nice.”

She also shared some tea with People magazine.

The publication reported Kelce learned that Bradley Cooper and his mother, Gloria, would also be attending the QVC event after Travis Kelce texted her a picture of him and Swift enjoying a double date on the beach in Carmel, California with Cooper and model Gigi Hadid.

There has been chatter for months that Cooper and Hadid are dating. Hadid and Swift are longtime friends.

