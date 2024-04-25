Debates to play a major role in Pennsylvania’s 2024 US Senate election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania wants a series of three debates with his Republican challenger David McCormick ahead of the November election, and McCormick is readily accepting. Casey says in a statement Thursday he intends to participate in debates in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg. Asked about it at a campaign event, McCormick said it’s a great idea. A series of three such meetings would give the debate stage the most robust presence in a Senate race in Pennsylvania since 2006, when Casey and then-GOP Sen. Rick Santorum joined four debates. Pennsylvania’s last five Senate contests featured either two debates or one.

