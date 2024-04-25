Croatian officials welcome the arrival of Rafale fighter jets purchased from France
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — The first six of 12 Rafale multipurpose fighter jets purchased by Croatia from France have landed at an air force base near Zagreb with a welcome ceremony attended by top officials. The deal, signed in 2021 with French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation, was said to be worth over a billion euros. In addition to the aircraft, the contract covers weapon systems, spare parts, logistics and training. France is to deliver the remaining six jets in 2025. The acquisition will enable the air force of Croatia, a NATO member, to replace its outdated Soviet-designed Mikoyan MiG-21 fighters.