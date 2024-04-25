Skip to Content
Colorado Springs School District 20 will have a delay today due to a phone and internet outage

Published 5:48 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Academy School District 20 will be on a 2-hour delay this morning due to a phone and internet outage. 

In a notice sent to parents yesterday afternoon, the district said it's experiencing the outage due to a "precautionary cybersecurity response protocol" suggesting it was shut down intentionally as part of a security threat or similar situation.

About an hour and a half later, a second notice told parents about the delay saying today would essentially be a "paper and pencil student contact day unless internet operations are restored."  Parents are being advised to contact their individual campuses for more specifics.

Ty Evans

