Colorado Springs School District 20 will have a delay today due to a phone and internet outage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Academy School District 20 will be on a 2-hour delay this morning due to a phone and internet outage.

In a notice sent to parents yesterday afternoon, the district said it's experiencing the outage due to a "precautionary cybersecurity response protocol" suggesting it was shut down intentionally as part of a security threat or similar situation.

About an hour and a half later, a second notice told parents about the delay saying today would essentially be a "paper and pencil student contact day unless internet operations are restored." Parents are being advised to contact their individual campuses for more specifics.