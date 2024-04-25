Campus Chronicles – April 24, 2024

By Lisa Valadez

April 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Alief ISD

The Kendra Scott Foundation recently unveiled its Little Yellow Library at Alief Hearne Elementary School. Caroline Collins, a special guest reader, joined the students for a reading session and Q&A to celebrate the grand opening. In addition to the new library, Hearne was presented with a $2,500 grant from the Foundation. Every student was gifted a book and a stuffed animal through a partnership with Slumberkins.

HISD Crespo Elementary extends a big shout-out to their phenomenal Panther students for their exceptional performance of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” at the recent Shakespeare Fest. A heartfelt thank you goes to Mr. Murray for his dedication and guidance, which were instrumental in the success of this production.

Spring Branch ISD Cadet Neftally Valencia, a standout member of the Guthrie Center NJROTC in Spring Branch ISD, was officially recognized as the recipient of the prestigious National NJROTC Scholarship for the 2024-2025 academic year, bringing with it a $200,000 scholarship award. Family, friends, and fellow service members celebrated Valencia’s achievement, marking it as one of the highest honors within the NJROTC program.

Channelview ISD The Channelview ISD Child Nutrition Department is being lauded with big congratulations for their recent achievement of earning the prestigious Turn Up The Beet Award! Among 55 Summer Meal Programs across the nation, their dedication to providing delicious and nutritious meals to children during the summer months stood out prominently. This recognition reflects their commitment to excellence and the well-being of young students. Well done on this outstanding achievement!

