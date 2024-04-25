Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye make it four NFL drafts with quarterbacks going 1-3

DETROIT (AP) — Caleb Williams is heading to the Windy City, aiming to become the franchise quarterback Chicago has sought for decades. The Bears selected Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night. The Washington Commanders followed up by taking 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels from LSU and the New England Patriots took North Carolina’s Drake Maye at No. 3. The Arizona Cardinals took Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth pick. The Los Angeles Chargers opened the Jim Harbaugh era by taking Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt. The New York Giants then snatched up LSU receiver Malik Nabers at No. 6.

