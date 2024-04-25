Brazilian authorities bury deceased migrants who drifted in African boat to the Amazon

BELEM, Brazil (AP) — The bodies of nine migrants found on an African boat off the northern coast of Brazil’s Amazon region have been buried in a cemetery in Belem, Para state’s capital. Fishermen off the coast of Para found a boat adrift on April 13, carrying the bodies that were already decomposing. The deceased were buried in a secular ceremony Thursday organized by a number of groups involved in their recovery, as well as Brazilian police, navy and civil defense agencies. A tropical rain fell as their coffins were lowered into graves dug into the earth, and those present watched in respectful silence.

By JULIA DIAS CARNEIRO and ALAN K. GUIMARÃES Associated Press

