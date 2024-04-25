Belarus claims it prevented drone attacks from Lithuania. Vilnius rejects the allegations

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The head of the top security agency in Belarus has claimed that the country has prevented attempted drone strikes from Lithuania that targeted the capital, Minsk, and surrounding areas. Lithuania’s military and National Crisis Management Center strongly denied the claim by Ivan Tertel, head of the Belarusian Committee for State Security. He did not present evidence for the claim or give any detailsHe also said that “radicals” in Lithuania and Poland are producing drones to attack Belarus. Lithuanian military spokesman Gintautas Ciunis told journalists on Thursday that the claims were “nonsense” and a hostile provocation.

