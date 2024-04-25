Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev hoping confidence boost carries into Game 3 against Jets

DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev got out of his own way in order to get out of his own head. The Colorado goaltender imagined winning and all the feelings that went along with it. By keeping negative vibes at bay, Georgiev snapped out of his shot-stopping doldrums and helped the Avalanche split games in Winnipeg. Georgiev is confident he has rediscovered his confidence heading into Game 3 on Friday night in the Mile High City. This time of year, it’s all about quickly turning the page, no matter the outcome.

