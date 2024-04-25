Asylum seeker who killed British retiree says he was seeking revenge for the people of Gaza

LONDON (AP) — An asylum seeker from Morocco who went on a vicious rampage following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that triggered the Israel-Hamas war has been convicted of murder for stabbing a 70-year-old man in the streets of an English seaside town. Ahmed Alid was convicted Thursday in Teesside Crown Court of stabbing Terence Carney six times on Oct. 15 in Hartlepool. He was also convicted of attempted murder for hacking at his housemate and for assaulting two police officers. Alid told police he carried out the violence “for the people of Gaza.” A prosecutor says Alid swore he would have killed more people if he had a machine gun.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.