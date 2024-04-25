As Biden celebrates computer chip factories, voters wait for the promised production to start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has a great economic story to tell voters a decade from now — less so in 2024. On Thursday, the Democratic president will head to upstate New York to celebrate Micron Technology’s plans to build a campus of computer chip factories made possible in part with government support. But the initial phase of the project would open the first plant in 2028 and the second plant in 2029, with more time expected for the next two factories to be completed. Staring down a rematch with Republican Donald Trump, Biden is asking voters to believe in a vision for the U.S. economy that is still largely a promise.

By AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

