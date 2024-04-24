Xander Bogaerts has season-high 3 hits, Padres beat Rockies 5-2

DENVER (AP) — Xander Bogaerts had a season-high three hits, Matt Waldron gave up one run in six innings and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Wednesday night. Ha-Seong Kim and Jackson Merrill had two RBIs to help the Padres beat the Rockies for the 11th time in their past 14 meetings. Kim had two hits, including a bloop double to right field that drove in the game’s first two runs and spurred a four-run first inning. Waldron (1-2) rebounded from his worst outing of the season, a loss against to Toronto in which he allowed five runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. Robert Suarez picked up his ninth save of the season, retiring the Rockies in order on seven pitches.

