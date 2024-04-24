Skip to Content
Warm today, but unsettled weather returns Thursday

Published 6:41 AM

Mainly sunny and warm this afternoon... warm and windy tomorrow.

TODAY:  Sunshine will be plentiful this afternoon along with warm temperatures in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cool overnight. Morning lows Thursday will dip into the mid-40s.

EXTENDED: Warm and breezy Thursday afternoon with stronger winds across the eastern plains. Showers and thunderstorms will also be possible Thursday afternoon and evening.  Our next system moves into the area Friday, bringing mountain snow and rain to the area. Expect periods of rain and thunderstorms from Friday night through the weekend.  Cooler Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s. 

