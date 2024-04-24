The summer after Barbenheimer and the strikes, Hollywood charts a new course

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Expectations are tempered for the financial prospects of summer of 2024 at the movies. There are fewer superheroes than normal in a landscape that was vastly altered by the production shutdowns during last year’s dual Hollywood strikes. Last summer brought a new enthusiasm for moviegoing, with “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” and surprise hits like “Sound of Freedom,” helping the season’s box office crack $4 billion for the first time since 2019. This summer has splashy, anticipated offerings too, like “Deadpool & Wolverine,” “Twisters,” “Inside Out 2,” “Furiosa” and a two-part Kevin Costner Western. But many wonder: is it enough to reach $4 billion?

