The School Buzz: Astronaut assigned to next moon mission visits D20 students

D20 students got a special visit from an astronaut who's on track to make history.

Jeremy Hanson met with 4th-grade students at Academy International Elementary School last week. He spoke about his career and took questions from students.

Hanson became the first Canadian to lead a NASA astronaut class in 2017 and is on track to fly to the moon on the Artemis II mission, which would make him the first Canadian to land on the moon. He'll board alongside a crewed flight on the Orion spacecraft, expected to take off in September of next year. That flight will also include the first woman and first person of color to land on the moon.

