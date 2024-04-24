The plate as palette: Set the table and the mood with the latest in creative dishware

The way a meal looks has been important to the dining experience since forever. But perhaps never more than now, when chefs know that images of dishes can be shared online as well. And there’s a movement toward relaxed, homey, handcrafted. Design is all over new tableware, in restaurants and at home. The classic white ceramic circle has ceded some ground to a variety of creative shapes and colors. Stoneware is in. Other plates help create a vibrant and celebratory mood.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.