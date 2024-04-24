Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell explain why they actually leaned in to all those dating rumors

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell really didn’t mind those pesky dating rumors that circulated when they were promoting their 2023 rom-com “Anyone But You.”

In fact, they were very much involved in amplifying the buzz, according to Sweeney – who also served as an executive producer on the movie – saying she was on “every call” with studio execs about the marketing plan.

“I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film,” she told the New York Times in an interview published on Wednesday. “Because at the end of the day, they’re the ones who created the entire narrative.”

Sweeney and “Top Gun: Maverick” star Powell put their chemistry on full display during a flirty appearance at last year’s CinemaCon, which spawned speculation on social media that there was a potential real-life romantic connection.

Powell had split with his then-girlfriend at the time, according to the Times, and Sweeney has been engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino since 2022 – which all nonetheless fueled the rumor mill.

“Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry,” Powell told the Times. “Sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.”

The “Euphoria” actress did eventually set the record straight when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in March, saying during her monologue that “the craziest rumor I’ve seen is that while I was filming ‘Anyone But You,’ I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell.”

“That is obviously not true,” she said, later adding that she and Davino are “still together and stronger than ever.”

“Anyone But You” was released in theaters in December and follows a hot-and-cold couple played by Sweeney and Powell who are thrust into pretending to be a happy couple at a destination wedding in Australia. It is now available to stream on Netflix.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.