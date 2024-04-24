‘Reckless and dangerous.’ Police on the Treasure Coast arrest man for riding dirt bike through traffic

By Ari Hait

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPBF) — A Port St. Lucie man was arrested Saturday and charged with a list of crimes, accused of riding his dirt bike recklessly through the streets of St. Lucie County.

“These dirt bikes are designed for off-road only,” said St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson. “They’re not designed to be driven on the road. And they’re not designed to be driven by people who are unqualified to drive a motorcycle.”

Investigators said a deputy spotted 25-year-old Reggie Cantarero riding his dirt bike through traffic just before 3 p.m. on NE Prima Vista Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office released a video showing the deputy trying to stop Cantarero, who instead just speeds away.

The deputy chased very briefly before pulling back so as not to create a dangerous situation.

However, the sheriff’s office helicopter was already in the air and easily started tracking Cantarero.

Video from the helicopter shows the dirt bike weaving through traffic, riding on sidewalks and over people’s lawns, and making frequent U-turns.

The bike’s moves caused many cars to stop short to avoid hitting him.

“These individuals go out and drive lawlessly and recklessly on our streets, putting everybody in danger, including themselves,” Pearson said.

Occasionally, sheriff’s deputies and the Port St. Lucie police would try to stop Cantarero.

To avoid them, he would drive through wooded areas and even directly into oncoming traffic on at least two occasions.

After 90 minutes of being tracked by the helicopter, Cantarero is seen on video pulling in behind a building and using a gas can left there to refill his tank.

Investigators believe he arranged to have a friend leave the gas there for him.

As he started to pull away, Port St. Lucie police pulled in and stopped him.

The video shows Cantarero trying to race away from the police, but an officer hits him with a Taser, knocking him to the ground.

Pearson said Cantarero has been arrested in the past for this exact same type of crime.

Cantarero is currently being held in the St. Lucie County jail without bond.

