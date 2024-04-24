Online petition calls for charges against NC group caught on camera pulling cubs from tree

By Taylor Thompson

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A group of individuals are pushing for charges to be filed days after the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission determined there would be none against a group caught on camera pulling bear cubs from a tree.

Last week, a group was seen on video pulling black bear cubs out of a tree at Berrington Village Apartments in Buncombe County, then taking selfies with at least one of them.

News 13 previously spoke with NC Wildlife Special Projects Biologist Ashley Hobbs, who was on scene that day with deputies and took one of the cubs that was still there to a rehab facility.

“It is frustrating to see people be that irresponsible around wildlife because it is a blessing that we get to live in the mountains around these creatures,” she said.

On Friday, NC Wildlife sent out a statement saying that officers have investigated the incident and while dangerous and unfortunate, it appears to be an isolated incident.

“It is unlawful in NC to capture and keep black bears. However, the cubs were immediately released, and officers have determined there will be no charges filed,” NC Wildlife said.

The agency said both wildlife officers and biologists have spoken with the individuals about the importance of leaving bear cubs alone and they’re hopeful the media attention this incident received will re-emphasize the importance of leaving wild animals alone.

Since NC Wildlife made this decision, many people have been outspoken about feeling like this is an injustice.

A group of individuals started an online petition called “Demand Legal Action Against North Carolina Group for Animal Cruelty” and as of Tuesday afternoon, there were already over 1,500 signatures.

The petition is seeking justice for the cubs and urging that the group who did this be held accountable, claiming that they subjected these cubs to animal cruelty.

Nicole Kerschen, one of the people who started the petition, expressed how the video was very disturbing to see and believed that the people who did this should be prosecuted.

“I feel like there should be charges filed, it shouldn’t be a slap on the wrist,” she expressed.

She said that they’re hopeful to keep gaining signatures in efforts for NC Wildlife to reconsider their decision to not file any charges.

News 13 spoke with Captain Branden Jones,, with NC Wildlife support services, on Tuesday afternoon and he said that they were able to speak with the individuals on the scene of the incident and from doing that and watching the video, determined that it happened in a residential area on private property.

“When enforcing the law, there’s a lot of different things to look at,” he said. “Unfortunately we think the law is very black and white but there’s a lot of different things that go into criminally charging someone.”

When referring to the cub that they were able to pick up from the scene and take to a rehab facility, he said that there is no way to prove if the cub was injured before or during the incident.

“Looking at it, there were no bears that were killed during that incident, no bears died, the one that’s in rehabilitation has been paired with another orphaned bear,” he said.

Jones said that in North Carolina, it is illegal to capture and keep black bears, but that there’s no evidence to show that’s what this group intended to do.

“They let the bear go almost immediately after holding it; it still doesn’t change the fact that they don’t need to be touching the bears, but that did go into consideration when looking at no charges being filed,” he said.

He added that he felt confident this was an isolated incident and should be used as an educational moment and as a reminder to keep your distance and leave wildlife alone.

There will be no change in this investigation and the decision to not file any charges will stand.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.