Mayor Whitmire Names New Department of Neighborhoods Director – Herbert Sims

April 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a move that fortifies the city’s commitment to community development, Mayor John Whitmire has officially instated Herbert Sims as the Director of the Department of Neighborhoods (DON) for Houston, a position he has notably filled on an interim basis since February. Sims, a seasoned city employee with over twenty years of dedicated service, has ascended through the ranks with a track record of distinguished leadership and strategic fiscal management, including his tenure as assistant director where he was instrumental in overseeing the department’s annual budget and procurement. Under the DON, which comprises five divisions, including inspections and public service, Sims has been pivotal in fostering grassroots solutions to neighborhood issues and enhancing Houston’s quality of life through people-oriented programs and robust community partnerships. The Department’s commitment to service echoes Sims’ own professional ethos. Mayor Whitmire praised Sims, stating, “Mr. Sims embodies the spirit of dedicated municipal service. His progression through various levels of responsibility showcases his practical approach and effectiveness in enhancing our neighborhoods. He is always among the first I reach out to when a local issue arises. His proactive mindset and timely elevation to this role align perfectly with our vision for Houston’s communities. His continued contribution, fueled by extensive experience and a genuine passion for public service, will be invaluable to the Department of Neighborhoods.” Echoing the Mayor’s sentiments, Sims expressed his enthusiasm: “Leading the Department is a privilege that allows me to draw upon my public service journey to tackle challenges head-on and collaborate closely with our residents. Houston’s tapestry is rich with diversity and its neighborhoods pulse with energy. It’s through our collective efforts that we can forge a thriving future for our city.” A proud alumnus, Sims holds a Bachelor of Arts from Texas A&M and an MBA from the University of Houston. With his official appointment effective immediately, Sims is set to navigate the Department towards new horizons, ensuring that Houston’s neighborhoods remain at the heart of the city’s growth and prosperity. This strategic appointment reflects Houston’s enduring ethos of uplifting neighborhoods through leadership that not only understands the intricacies of municipal governance but is also deeply rooted in community engagement and empowerment. As readers of Houston Style Magazine celebrate this appointment, the city anticipates a rejuvenated focus on neighborhood enrichment and unity under Sims’ direction. More information on DON, go to: houstontx.gov/neighborhoods

