Instagram fraudster ‘Jay Mazini’ has been sentenced for his crypto scheme that preyed on Muslims

NEW YORK (AP) — The former Instagram influencer known as “Jay Mazini” has been sentenced to seven years in prison after admitting he stole millions of dollars in various investment scams. Prosecutors say the fraudster stole $8 million from online followers and a network of Muslim New Yorkers he targeted during the pandemic. Jebara Igbara’s lawyer says he apologized profusely to his victims ahead of sentencing in a Brooklyn federal court. Igbara has been in jail since 2021 since being arrested for kidnapping a witness in his fraud cases.

