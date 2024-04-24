Indigenous group detains 12 alleged gold miners in Amazon and hands them over to Brazilian police

SAO PAULO (AP) — An Indigenous group in Brazil says its members detained 12 people for allegedly mining illegally in the Amazon and handed them over to police. The non-profit Urihi Associação Yanomami says the incident took place Tuesday in the northern state of Roraima, which borders Venezuela. The organization says its move was aimed at avoiding the risk of water contamination by mercury in mining. Brazil’s Indigenous Peoples Ministry confirms that a dozen alleged miners, including 10 men and two women, are now in police custody.

