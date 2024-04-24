Dairy cattle must be tested for bird flu before moving between states, agriculture officials say
By JONEL ALECCIA
AP Health Writer
U.S. agriculture officials say dairy cattle moving between states must be tested for the bird flu virus in an effort to track and control the growing outbreak. The move comes a day after federal health officials said they had detected inactivated remnants of the virus in samples of milk during processing and after retail sale. They stressed that such remnants pose no known risk to people or the milk supply.