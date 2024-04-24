Cristian Măcelaru to become music director of Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra in 2025-26

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cristian Măcelaru has been hired as music director of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra starting in the 2025-26 season. The 44-year-old will be music director designate in the 2024-25 season and then will have a four-year term. Măcelaru will succeed Louis Langrée, who leaves at the end of this season after serving as music director since 2013–14. Măcelaru also is music director of the Orchestre National de France and the WDR Sinfonieorchester in Cologne, Germany.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.