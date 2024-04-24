Catch up on the day’s news: College protests spread, abortion rights, lonely parents

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Many moms and dads say parenting hinders their ability to connect with other adults, according to a new survey. About two-thirds reported that the demands of parenthood sometimes or frequently left them feeling isolated and lonely. Experts urged parents who are burned out or overwhelmed to ask for help.

1️⃣ College protests: House Speaker Mike Johnson and other leaders ratcheted up the pressure for Columbia University’s president to resign as pro-Palestinian protests continued and spread to colleges across the country. ➕ Hamas released video of an Israeli-American hostage. 📹 Watch: Troopers in riot gear break up Texas protest

2️⃣ Abortion rights: The Arizona House voted to overturn the state’s century-old abortion ban, paving the way for a repeal that would leave a 15-week restriction in place. ➕ The Supreme Court heard arguments about emergency abortions. 📹 Video: A tense exchange with Justice Alito

3️⃣ Aid for Ukraine: President Biden signed into law an aid package providing crucial military assistance to Ukraine, capping months of negotiations and debate. ➕ The US secretly sent long-range missiles to Ukraine after much resistance.

4️⃣ Realtor settlement: A federal judge gave a green light to the National Association of Realtors’ settlement on broker commissions, paving the way for an overhaul of the way people buy and sell homes in the US.

5️⃣ Bird flu: The US Department of Agriculture issued a federal order to require more testing and reporting of H5N1 influenza, commonly known as bird flu, in dairy cows.

👀 Running wild: Horses got loose in central London after escaping from the Horse Guards Parade. Police said the animals are now safe and receiving medical attention.

💉 That’s how many Medicare enrollees may now be eligible for coverage of the anti-obesity drug Wegovy.

🗓️ Tomorrow: Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial resumes in Manhattan, with additional testimony expected from a former tabloid publisher.

﻿A pilot proposed to his flight attendant girlfriend over the plane’s PA system. She ran down the aisle to hug him and accept her ring in front of delighted passengers.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Nearly 40% of people in the US are living with unhealthy air pollution, according to a new report from the American Lung Association.

