Argentina seeks arrest of Iranian minister over 1994 bombing of Jewish community center

By Abel Alvarado, CNN, and Mauricio Torres, CNNE

(CNN) — Argentina is seeking the arrest of Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi for allegedly being one of the perpetrators of the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center in the capital Buenos Aires.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that, at its request, Interpol had issued a red notice for Vahidi’s arrest over the bombing of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA). The red notice says Vahidi is wanted by Argentina for alleged aggravated murder and damages.

CNN en Español is seeking comment from Vahidi’s office and the Iranian government.

Argentina’s request comes two weeks after a federal court determined that Hezbollah was responsible for the attack and that it had acted with directives and financing from the government of Iran.

The ruling, made by Argentina’s highest criminal court, is final with no room for an appeal, according to CNN en Español.

The 1994 attack – the worst in Argentina’s history – killed 85 people and injured about 300.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani called the ruling a “clumsy measure devoid of any legal and judicial basis” and an ”attempt to create another deviation in the course of the inquiry to discover the truth.”

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomed Argentina’s request on X.

“Thank you to President (Javier) Milei and Foreign Minister Diana Mondino for the request to issue an order for his arrest for the attack against the Jewish community,” he wrote.

“A request that strengthens the Jewish communities and the families of the victims and sends a clear message: the free world is determined to stop the Iranian terrorist regime and (its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei,” he added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.