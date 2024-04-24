Another ex-State Department official alleges Israeli military gets ‘special treatment’ on abuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former senior U.S. official who until recently helped oversee human-rights compliance by foreign militaries receiving American military assistance says he repeatedly observed Israel receiving “special treatment” from U.S. officials when it came to scrutiny of allegations of military abuses of Palestinian civilians. The allegation Wednesday comes as the Biden administration faces intense pressure over its ally’s treatment of Palestinian civilians during Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Charles Blaha is the second recent former State official to raise such allegations. The State Department says there are no double standards or special treatment for Israel.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.