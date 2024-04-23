Skip to Content
VP Kamala Harris to deliver commencement speech at 2024 Air Force Academy graduation

today at 2:47 PM
Published 2:56 PM

AIR FORCE ACADEMY (KRDO) - The United States Air Force Academy announced Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris will be the commencement speaker for the Academy's 2024 graduation ceremony.

The ceremony take place on May 30, 2024, at Falcon Stadium.

According to the Academy, the 2024 is planned to be open to ticket-holding members of the public. The ceremony will also be live-streamed online.

Find more information on the 2024 graduation here.

