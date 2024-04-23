USPS commits to rerouting Reno-area mail despite bipartisan pushback and mail ballot concerns

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The USPS announced on Tuesday it will continue with its plan to reroute Reno-area mail processing to Sacramento, a move that drew bipartisan ire from Nevada lawmakers while raising questions about the rate at which mail ballots can be processed in a populous part of a crucial swing state. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has cast the measure as a cost saving move, but federal, state and local lawmakers have complained about a lack of transparency in the process that could slow mail throughout the region. Under the plan, all mail from the Reno area will pass through Sacramento before reaching its destination — even from one side of the city to the other.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

