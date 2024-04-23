US Figure Skating championships headed to Wichita, Kansas, next year with worlds on tap for Boston

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Figure Skating championships will be held in Wichita, Kansas. The event should provide a preview of the American team that will contest the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, Italy. The national governing body announced its calendar of domestically held international events on Tuesday. The U.S. championships will run from Jan. 20-26 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita. The Grand Prix season begins Oct. 18 with Skate America in Allen, Texas. That’s the first event in the six-stop Grand Prix international schedule. The U.S. also will host the 2025 world championships from March 23-30 at TD Garden in Boston.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.